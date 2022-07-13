Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires Shares of 9,719 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,719 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.00.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

