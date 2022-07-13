Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,670 in the last three months. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

