Bank Hapoalim BM Buys New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $292.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

