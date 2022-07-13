Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.30 and a 200 day moving average of $237.63. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.