Bank Hapoalim BM Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $332.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

