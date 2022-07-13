Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,779 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,288,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.