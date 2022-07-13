Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 1,437 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $189.94 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.