Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after buying an additional 61,761 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 44.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 18.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

