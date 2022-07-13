Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 10,579 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

