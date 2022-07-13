Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 178 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

