Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,015 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,457. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

