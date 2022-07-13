Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 380 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

