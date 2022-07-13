Bank of Stockton Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

