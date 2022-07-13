Barclays Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $43.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COOP. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,959,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.