Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

