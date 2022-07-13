Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

