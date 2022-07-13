Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.80.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $246.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.