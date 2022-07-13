Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 323 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.