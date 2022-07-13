Berenberg Bank Lowers Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($15.46) to GBX 1,050 ($12.49) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 162.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON GROW opened at GBX 400.40 ($4.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £612.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 677.59. Molten Ventures has a 52-week low of GBX 371.60 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,190 ($14.15).

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

