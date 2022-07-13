Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $89.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

