Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $89.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.