BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $718.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $825.00 to $718.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.20.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $603.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.60 and its 200-day moving average is $717.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 37.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 3,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

