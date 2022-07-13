Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $64,822.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

