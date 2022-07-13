Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $43.60

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of AVTR opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. Avantor has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 1,793.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

