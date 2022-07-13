Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target at $6.80

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,371 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,680 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.14 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

