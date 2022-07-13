Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price at $37.52

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. CSX has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CSX by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.