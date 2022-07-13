Brokerages Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Price Target at GBX 356.83

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 356.83 ($4.24).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.40) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.45) to GBX 272 ($3.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.64) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.39) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.33. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 294.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 2.08 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($353.00).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

