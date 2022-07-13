Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $45.11

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.20 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

