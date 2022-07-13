Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.24.

BIP opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

