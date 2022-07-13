Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CADE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Shares of CADE opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.