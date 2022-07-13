Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$98.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.06.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$91.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$105.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.