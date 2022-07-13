Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$98.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$91.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46. The firm has a market cap of C$85.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

