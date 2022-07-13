Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.13 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

