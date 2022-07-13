Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.14.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45. Cerner has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.