Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $34,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 53,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $231.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day moving average is $251.21.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

