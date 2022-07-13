Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 844 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $39,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Shares of CL opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

