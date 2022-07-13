Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $67,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $427.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.14. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 389.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

