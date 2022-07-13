Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.02 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 18.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $483.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $490.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

