Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.53 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,206 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $222.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

