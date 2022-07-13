Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.02 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $41,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

NOC stock opened at $468.88 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.24 and its 200-day moving average is $436.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.