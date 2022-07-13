Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.70 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $43,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $222.36 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.35.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.