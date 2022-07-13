Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $32,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.20. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

