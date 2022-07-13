Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $53,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $275.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.30. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

