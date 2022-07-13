Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $69,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

AMT stock opened at $255.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.