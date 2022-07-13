Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $36,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

