Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 460 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $37,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.42.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.18.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

