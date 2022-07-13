Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 603.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

