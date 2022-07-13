Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,305 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $42,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Unilever by 5,146.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

