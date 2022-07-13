Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $69,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

