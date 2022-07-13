Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $47,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

