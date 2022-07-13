Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $44,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 205,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

NYSE ICE opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.